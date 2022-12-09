Tribe (TRIBE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $95.95 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a market capitalization of $95.95 million and $1.60 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $955.00 or 0.05556837 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00507686 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,215.25 or 0.30345885 BTC.

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.