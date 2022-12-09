Trifast (LON:TRI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.27

Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 84.27 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.71). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 59.20 ($0.72), with a volume of 66,409 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of £81.12 million and a PE ratio of 1,192.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Trifast’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

