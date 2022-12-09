Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $167.84

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 167.84 ($2.05) and traded as low as GBX 147.80 ($1.80). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 148 ($1.80), with a volume of 3,579,938 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.32) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 275 ($3.35) to GBX 190 ($2.32) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.44) to GBX 155 ($1.89) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.50) to GBX 175 ($2.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 177.50 ($2.16).

Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 141.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 167.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.00.

Tritax Big Box REIT Announces Dividend

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

