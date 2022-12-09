Truist Financial Lowers Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $175.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.88.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $157.46 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $149.78 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $35,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.