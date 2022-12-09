Truist Financial Lowers Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $175.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.88.
NYSE:EXR opened at $157.46 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $149.78 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $35,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
