Truist Financial Trims First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Target Price to $38.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $35.75 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.96.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $135.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.28 per share, with a total value of $181,804.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 898,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,969,849.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.28 per share, for a total transaction of $181,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 898,057 shares in the company, valued at $37,969,849.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,606 shares of company stock valued at $378,745. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,054,000 after purchasing an additional 219,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,883 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,989,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,047,000 after purchasing an additional 112,179 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,420,000 after buying an additional 95,969 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,596,000 after buying an additional 75,174 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.