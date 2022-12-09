TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Director Kimberly Adams Russell Buys 1,100 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTGet Rating) Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $41,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $178,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

Shares of TRST opened at $38.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.94. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after buying an additional 50,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,770,000 after acquiring an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 812,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 22,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

