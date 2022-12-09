Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tryg A/S from 194.00 to 185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tryg A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Tryg A/S Price Performance

TGVSF stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Tryg A/S has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03.

About Tryg A/S

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

