Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.67.

TGVSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tryg A/S in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Tryg A/S from 194.00 to 185.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Tryg A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TGVSF opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. Tryg A/S has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

About Tryg A/S

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

