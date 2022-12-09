TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$638.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $641.18 million. TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.45-$3.61 EPS.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on TTEC to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barrington Research cut their price target on TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.

TTEC stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. TTEC has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 2.2%. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter worth about $2,888,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

