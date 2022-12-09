Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.92

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$42.92 and last traded at C$42.91, with a volume of 602133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$42.54.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

In related news, Director Matthew Charles Halbower purchased 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.88 per share, with a total value of C$402,837.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,937,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$914,856,942.27. In other news, insider Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$39.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$427,290.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,948,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$916,403,579.25. Also, Director Matthew Charles Halbower purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.88 per share, with a total value of C$402,837.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,937,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$914,856,942.27. Insiders purchased 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,720,415 over the last three months.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

