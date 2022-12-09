U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $391,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 482,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 65.7% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 273,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 108,517 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

