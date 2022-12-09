Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Wishbone Management LP

Wishbone Management LP grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,850,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 21.2% of Wishbone Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wishbone Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $58,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 82,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 315,808 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 49,147 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.58. 128,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,747,834. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

