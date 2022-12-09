Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. 176,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,747,834. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

