UBS Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €229.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €229.00 ($241.05) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($247.37) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($273.68) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($231.58) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($242.11) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($285.26) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Allianz Stock Performance

ALV opened at €203.65 ($214.37) on Monday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($217.68). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €185.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €181.55.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

