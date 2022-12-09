UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UBS opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 17.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in UBS Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 153,036,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,471,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,825 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in UBS Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,804,644,000 after buying an additional 6,510,874 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in UBS Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584,492 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,860,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,337,000 after acquiring an additional 309,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,550,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.