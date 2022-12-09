UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UCBJF. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UCB from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UCB from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UCB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of UCB from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UCB from €120.00 ($126.32) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.57.

UCB Stock Performance

UCBJF opened at $74.00 on Monday. UCB has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.13.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

