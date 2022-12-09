Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $445.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $512.60.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $481.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $422.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $482.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,813,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.