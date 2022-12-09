Uniswap Trading 2.4% Higher This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.68 billion and approximately $70.11 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $6.15 or 0.00035636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00450091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021787 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001207 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00018574 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000314 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000748 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.11956104 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 576 active market(s) with $76,279,382.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

