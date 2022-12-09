Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $6.14 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.14 or 0.00035619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.68 billion and $77.45 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00452962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00021977 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001189 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018584 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000793 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020 and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

