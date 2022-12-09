Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $6.14

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $6.14 or 0.00035840 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.68 billion and approximately $75.44 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.34 or 0.00445739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021872 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001221 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018419 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.11956104 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 576 active market(s) with $76,279,382.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars.

