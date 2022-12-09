Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $6.14

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $6.14 or 0.00035619 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.68 billion and $77.45 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00452962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00021977 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001189 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018584 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000793 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.93613731 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 574 active market(s) with $74,289,938.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

