united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Takes $1.09 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Moody’s makes up about 0.3% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,597 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,233,000 after purchasing an additional 868,456 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,439,000 after purchasing an additional 556,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.73.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.78. The company had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,473. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $403.73.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.