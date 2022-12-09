United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Director Bill Hughes Sells 500 Shares of Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) Director Bill Hughes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $149.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.74. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $102.12 and a one year high of $154.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 82.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,010.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

