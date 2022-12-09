Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.43.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $129.61 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

