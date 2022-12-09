USD Coin (USDC) One Day Volume Tops $2.16 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $42.77 billion and approximately $2.16 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002062 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $952.56 or 0.05529701 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00508445 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.98 or 0.30391274 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,768,735,202 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.
