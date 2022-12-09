Utrust Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.66 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $52.34 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

