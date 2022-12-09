V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in V.F. were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 135.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 201,744 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 88.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 63.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on V.F. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 185.19%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

