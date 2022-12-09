V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VFC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.60.

V.F. Stock Down 1.0 %

VFC stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. V.F. has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,133,000 after acquiring an additional 686,237 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,458 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,365 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

