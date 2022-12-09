Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by Woodson Capital Management LP

Woodson Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts makes up about 2.3% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Woodson Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of Vail Resorts worth $16,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,612,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 51.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 48.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.2 %

Vail Resorts stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.16. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $347.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.90.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 89.99%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

