VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY) Shares Up 0.2%

VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.62 and last traded at $18.62. 256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

VanEck Future of Food ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Future of Food ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Future of Food ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 30.87% of VanEck Future of Food ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Future of Food ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Future of Food ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.