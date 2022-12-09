Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$33.48 and last traded at C$33.63. Approximately 58,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 115,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.70.

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.08.

