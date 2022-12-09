Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 76,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,634,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $182.44 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $265.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.47.

