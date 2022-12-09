Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.0% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

