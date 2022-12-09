Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 14.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $100,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 96,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $952,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $364.18 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.04.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

