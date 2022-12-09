Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $198.36 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

