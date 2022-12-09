Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of VT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.20. 66,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,833. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.11.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

