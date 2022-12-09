Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.33.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $173.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.05. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $274.29.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,593 shares of company stock valued at $14,943,358. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

