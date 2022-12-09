Velas Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $63.09 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $63.09 million and $533,375.96 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,386,144,949 coins and its circulating supply is 2,386,144,947 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

