venBio Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

venBio Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,301,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Pharvaris accounts for about 14.5% of venBio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. venBio Partners LLC owned approximately 7.23% of Pharvaris worth $50,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Pharvaris by 1.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pharvaris by 23.6% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,694 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PHVS. Bank of America lowered shares of Pharvaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

NASDAQ:PHVS traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. 199,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,707. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $281.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of -0.77. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.15. Analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

