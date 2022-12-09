Venus BUSD Price Reaches $0.0218 (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $58.62 million and $12.54 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venus BUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $952.56 or 0.05529701 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00508445 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.98 or 0.30391274 BTC.

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02174754 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $15,894,359.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus BUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus BUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.