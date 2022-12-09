Venus BUSD Price Tops $0.0217 (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $58.60 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02174809 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12,961,806.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

