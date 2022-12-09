Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Trading Up 3.5%

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) shares were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 67,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 216,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

