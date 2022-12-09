Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Trading Up 3.5%

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2022

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCAGet Rating) shares were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 67,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 216,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.