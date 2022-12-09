Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,338 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,767 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX opened at $321.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $204.11 and a 52-week high of $324.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.49. The company has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

