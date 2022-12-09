VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a report issued on Monday, December 5th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,137,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,965,000 after purchasing an additional 600,096 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,415 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587,643 shares during the period.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.