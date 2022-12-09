Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIND) Stock Price Down 14.6%

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIND – Get Rating) shares were down 14.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 63,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 30,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

