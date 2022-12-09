Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Vintage Wine Estates to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 5.08.

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of VWE opened at 3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.63 and a beta of 1.63. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1 year low of 2.13 and a 1 year high of 12.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is 5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.08 by 0.09. The business had revenue of 75.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 76.70 million. Vintage Wine Estates had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Proctor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.31 per share, with a total value of 33,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 89,608.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy D. Proctor acquired 10,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 3.31 per share, for a total transaction of 33,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately 89,608.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh bought 12,500 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of 3.60 per share, for a total transaction of 45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 174,441.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 54.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 737.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 67,026 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 433.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

See Also

