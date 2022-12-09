Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

OTCMKTS VABK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.31. Virginia National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VABK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 260.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

