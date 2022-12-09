Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 12,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 600,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet lowered Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
Vista Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy
About Vista Energy
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.
