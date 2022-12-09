Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 12,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 600,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 203,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 564,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,672 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 942,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 42,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

