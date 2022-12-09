Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Vivani Medical Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VANI opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79. Vivani Medical has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VANI. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in Vivani Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,998,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the third quarter worth $320,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the third quarter worth $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the third quarter worth $822,000.
About Vivani Medical
Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.
