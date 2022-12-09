Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €39.00 by Berenberg Bank

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been given a €39.00 ($41.05) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.67% from the stock’s current price.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($33.68) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.79) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €45.40 ($47.79) target price on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.37) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($29.47) target price on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Vonovia Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vonovia stock traded down €0.12 ($0.13) on Thursday, reaching €23.26 ($24.48). 2,803,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a one year low of €18.59 ($19.56) and a one year high of €51.30 ($54.00). The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of €22.55 and a 200 day moving average of €27.12.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

